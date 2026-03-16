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New York visits Toronto after Holmstrom’s 2-goal game

By AP News

New York Islanders (38-24-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-27-12, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Simon Holmstrom’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Islanders’ 3-2 win.

Toronto has gone 17-11-7 at home and 29-27-12 overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 234 goals while scoring 214 for a -20 scoring differential.

New York has a 20-13-3 record on the road and a 38-24-5 record overall. The Islanders have a 28-4-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Matthew Schaefer scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 28 goals and 19 assists for the Islanders. Schaefer has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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