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Fiorentina beats Cremonese to pull away from Serie A drop zone

By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

Italy Serie A Soccer

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CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina beat fellow Serie A struggler Cremonese 4-1 in its biggest away win of the season and moved four points clear of the relegation zone on Monday.

It was only the second time all season that Fiorentina scored more than three goals in one game and moved it into 16th place.

The loss extended Cremonese’s winless run to 14 matches and left it third from last, four points behind Fiorentina and three behind Lecce.

Pisa and Verona shared last place.

Fabiano Parisi put Fiorentina ahead with a fine solo effort after 25 minutes and Roberto Piccoli doubled the when he converted a perfect pass from Robin Gosens.

Dodo made it 3-0 with a lovely solo goal early in the second half and although David Okereke pulled a goal back for Cremonese nearly an hour in, Albert Gudmundsson added the fourth for Fiorentina.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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