Igor Thiago celebrates Brazil call-up with goal in Brentford draw with Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Igor Thiago celebrated his first call-up to the Brazil squad by scoring Brentford’s second goal in a 2-2 thriller against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

Nearing halftime, the striker tapped into the empty net for his 19th league goal of the season.

A few minutes earlier, Michael Kayode’s glancing header put Brentford 1-0 up. It was his first goal in his 41st league appearance for the Bees.

Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back for Wolves a minute before halftime to round off a thrilling half.

Wolves, the league’s bottom side, equalized with 13 minutes left when Tolu Arokodare headed home at the back post.

The result extended Wolves’ unbeaten league run to three games but it remained on the bottom of the table, 12 points from safety.

Brentford stayed in seventh place, two points ahead of Everton but three behind Chelsea.

Just hours before kickoff, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti named Thiago in the squad for friendlies against France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.

The former Cruzeiro, Ludogorets and Brugge striker was one of nine forwards included in a 26-man list that featured Endrick of Lyon, Rayan of Bournemouth, and João Pedro of Chelsea but no Neymar, who has underperformed recently at Santos.

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