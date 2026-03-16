A heat wave with triple-digit temps is altering the MLB Cactus League schedule

PHOENIX (AP) — Bringing the heat in spring training is supposed to be about hard-throwing pitchers, not triple-digit temperatures like those that will impact Major League Baseball spring training games in Arizona for several days this week.

Because of a forecasted heat wave in the Phoenix area, at least 10 Cactus League games at six different stadiums that had been scheduled for afternoon starts between Wednesday and Friday will instead begin just after 6 p.m. local time. A game Saturday between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale is being moved up to 11 a.m. MST.

Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 100 degrees by Wednesday, with forecast highs of up to 106 degrees through what will be the final weekend of spring training for the 15 MLB teams there. While expected during the summer in the Phoenix area, that kind of heat is unusual in March.

The previous record for the earliest day of the year above 100 in Phoenix was on March 26, 1988, which is also the only day that has hit 100 in March.

Cactus League officials said Monday that some ballparks are adjusting game day policies to allow fans to bring in water or other drinks, and are providing hydration stations.

“Facing an unprecedented March heat wave, Cactus League ballparks are showing their flexibility in moving some day games to the evening, when the temperatures are expected to be much cooler,” Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher said. “The Cactus League’s No. 1 priority is the health and safety of all involved.”

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