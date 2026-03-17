New Jersey visits New York after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (34-31-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-31-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after the Devils took down the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

New York is 28-31-8 overall with an 8-11-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a -22 scoring differential, with 187 total goals scored and 209 given up.

New Jersey is 34-31-2 overall with a 5-12-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have a 28-9-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 6-3 in the last meeting. Jack Hughes led the Devils with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Lafreniere has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Vladislav Gavrikov has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 15 goals and 38 assists for the Devils. Hughes has scored five goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press