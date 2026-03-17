St. Louis visits Calgary in Western Conference action

St. Louis Blues (27-30-10, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (26-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues square off in Western Conference play.

Calgary is 26-34-7 overall and 16-12-4 in home games. The Flames have a -44 scoring differential, with 165 total goals scored and 209 allowed.

St. Louis has a 12-18-3 record in road games and a 27-30-10 record overall. The Blues have given up 219 goals while scoring 176 for a -43 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has scored 15 goals with 18 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 28 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has scored six goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press