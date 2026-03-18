Golden Knights host the Mammoth in Western Conference action

Utah Mammoth (35-27-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth in Western Conference action.

Vegas has a 31-23-14 record overall and a 16-11-7 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have allowed 205 goals while scoring 219 for a +14 scoring differential.

Utah is 35-27-6 overall and 17-16-3 on the road. The Mammoth have a 17-8-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 5-1 in the last matchup. Logan Cooley led the Mammoth with four goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 19 goals and 50 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Mammoth. Cooley has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press