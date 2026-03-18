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Tampa Bay visits Vancouver after Kucherov’s hat trick

By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-38-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov’s hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in the Lightning’s 6-2 win.

Vancouver is 21-38-8 overall and 8-21-5 in home games. The Canucks are 7-14-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 41-21-4 record overall and a 21-9-4 record in road games. The Lightning have gone 16-5-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 16 goals and 19 assists for the Canucks. Marco Rossi has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 31 goals and 32 assists for the Lightning. Kucherov has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 3-7-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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