Predators host the Kraken after shootout win

Seattle Kraken (31-27-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (30-28-9, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Seattle Kraken after the Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout.

Nashville has gone 17-13-3 in home games and 30-28-9 overall. The Predators have a 24-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle has gone 14-13-4 on the road and 31-27-9 overall. The Kraken have a -9 scoring differential, with 192 total goals scored and 201 given up.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 22 goals with 39 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 22 goals and 27 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press