Penguins play the Hurricanes after Malkin’s 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-15, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -159, Penguins +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins’ 7-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Carolina is 13-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 42-19-6 overall. The Hurricanes are seventh in NHL play with 230 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Pittsburgh is 34-18-15 overall and 11-1-8 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have scored 229 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Malkin has 16 goals and 34 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press