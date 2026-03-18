Wild host the Blackhawks after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-18-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota has gone 39-18-12 overall with a 12-6-3 record against the Central Division. The Wild are ninth in NHL play with 226 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Chicago is 25-30-12 overall and 10-6-5 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have gone 9-10-6 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 38 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Nazar has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press