Rangers try to keep road win streak alive in matchup with the Blue Jackets

New York Rangers (28-32-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (35-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -219, Rangers +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Columbus has a 9-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 35-21-11 record overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 208 goals while scoring 211 for a +3 scoring differential.

New York has an 8-12-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 28-32-8 record overall. The Rangers have an 8-8-8 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime. Kirill Marchenko scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Alexis Lafreniere has 19 goals and 26 assists for the Rangers. Vladislav Gavrikov has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-0-4, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee).

Rangers: Noah Laba: day to day (lower-body), Matt Rempe: out (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press