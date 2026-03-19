Islanders take road winning streak into matchup with the Senators

New York Islanders (39-24-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-24-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -137, Islanders +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Ottawa is 34-24-9 overall and 16-11-5 at home. The Senators have a 7-10-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

New York has a 21-13-3 record in road games and a 39-24-5 record overall. The Islanders have gone 29-4-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 5-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 28 goals and 19 assists for the Islanders. Emil Heineman has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee), Max Shabanov: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press