Como ‘deeply saddened’ by death of co-owner Michael Bambang Hartono

COMO, Italy (AP) — One of Como’s owners, Indonesian tobacco billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono, has died. He was 86.

Como said it was “deeply saddened” by the news on Thursday, with the team coached by Cesc Fabregas close to a remarkable qualification for the Champions League.

No cause of death was announced. Hartono previously acknowledged suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a heart attack.

“Como 1907 is deeply saddened by the passing of Michael Bambang Hartono,” the club said in the brief statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to the Hartono family and to all at the Djarum Group.

“Under the family’s leadership, the club has entered a new chapter in its history, and we remember him with gratitude and respect.”

Hartono and his brother, Roberto Budi Hartono, took over Como in 2019, when the team was playing in Italy’s fourth division.

Como returned to Serie A in 2024 for the first time in more than two decades and is fighting for Champions League qualification, sitting in fourth place in the table — above the likes of Juventus and Roma.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer