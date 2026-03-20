Avalanche bring losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche (44-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-30-12, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -296, Blackhawks +237; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 11-6-5 against the Central Division and 26-30-12 overall. The Blackhawks are 21-6-7 when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has a 12-3-5 record in Central Division games and a 44-13-10 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 15-1-5 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 3-1 in the last meeting. Cale Makar led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 28 goals and 21 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 45 goals and 66 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Sacha Boisvert: day to day (not injury related ).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ross Colton: day to day (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (upper-body), Logan O’Connor: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press