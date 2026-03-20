Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (33-23-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-29-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers after losing three straight games.

San Jose is 32-29-6 overall and 17-11-5 in home games. The Sharks have a -33 scoring differential, with 205 total goals scored and 238 conceded.

Philadelphia is 33-23-12 overall and 18-12-4 in road games. The Flyers are 28-5-4 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 35 goals with 60 assists for the Sharks. Collin Graf has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Yaroslav Askarov: day to day (lower-body), Igor Chernyshov: day to day (concussion), Ty Dellandrea: out (lower body).

Flyers: Luke Glendening: day to day (lower body), Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Tyson Foerster: out (arm), Denver Barkey: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press