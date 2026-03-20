Golden Knights visit the Predators in Western Conference action

Vegas Golden Knights (31-24-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (31-28-9, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in Western Conference action.

Nashville is 31-28-9 overall and 18-13-3 in home games. The Predators have a 25-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vegas has gone 15-12-7 in road games and 31-24-14 overall. The Golden Knights have a +10 scoring differential, with 219 total goals scored and 209 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 7-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 31 goals and 21 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 34 goals and 23 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Juuse Saros: day to day (upper body), Adam Wilsby: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press