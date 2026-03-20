McTominay goal gives Napoli win over Cagliari and second place in Serie A

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Napoli won at Cagliari 1-0 and moved into second place in Serie A on Friday.

A Scott McTominay goal after just 90 seconds proved to be decisive in a game the visitor dominated.

The Scotland international tapped in a loose ball after a cross from the right fell at his feet, and the lead was never challenged by a side that did not have a shot on target in the entire match.

It was the fourth win in a row for Antonio Conte’s men.

The win lifted Napoli two points above third-placed AC Milan, which plays Torino on Saturday. League leader Inter Milan is at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Cagliari’s winless league run was extended to seven games dating to the end of January. It remained in 15th place, but with only eight rounds remaining it could easily be dragged into the relegation battle. It was six points above the drop zone with the five teams below it all having a game in hand.

In another piece of good news for Conte, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne played 90 minutes for the first time since injuring a hamstring last October.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer