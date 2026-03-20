Villarreal overruns Real Sociedad to move into third place in La Liga

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal beat Real Sociedad 3-1 and completed its first La Liga double over the Basque side since 2016-17 on Friday.

All of Villarreal’s goals came in a busy first half.

Gerard Moreno got the opener with a header after seven minutes, and eight minutes later Georges Mikautadze tapped in a second following good work from midfield by Alberto Moleiro.

Nicolas Pépé made it 3-0 midway through the first half when he strode forward and his deflected shot crept past goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Luka Sučić pulled a goal back for Sociedad in the first minute of the second half but the visitor could not mount a comeback. It remained in seventh place after missing a chance to go equal on points with the team above it, Celta Vigo.

Villarreal, meanwhile, moved into third, a point above Atletico Madrid. Atletico’s game in hand is on Sunday at archrival Real Madrid.

The win was Villarreal’s 12th in 15 games at Estadio de la Ceramica this season, with the only defeats coming at the hands of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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