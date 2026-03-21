Thorns down NWSL rival Reign 2-0 despite a pair of red cards

Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner each had a goal and the Portland Thorns downed the Seattle Reign 2-0 on Friday night despite having two players sent off with red cards.

It was the 44th match between the two Pacific Northwest National Women’s Soccer League rivals. It was played before a record crowd of 21,321 fans for a Portland home opener.

In other NWSL games, the Orlando Pride and the visiting Denver Summit played to a 1-1 draw; and the Washington Spirit tied 2-2 with Racing Louisville.

Portland midfielder Cassandra Bogere received consecutive yellow cards in the eighth and ninth minutes, and was sent off.

But it was Tordin’s header that gave the Thorns the 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. Turner’s goal made it 2-0 in the 37th with Tordin providing the assist.

The home side lost another player in the 58th minute, when Reyna Reyes was given a straight red for violent conduct on Madison Curry.

Sophia Wilson and Marie Muller made their Providence Park season debuts in the ensuing minute.

The series between the teams is now tied at 17-17-10.

Banda scores a birthday goal in draw

Summit forward Melissa Kossler and Pride forward Barbra Banda each scored for their teams for the second consecutive game in the draw in Orlando.

In the 24th minute, Kossler scored on a perfectly slipped in ball from Natasha Flint.

Banda equalized on her birthday in the 61st minute on a cross into the box from Jacquie Ovalle.

It was the first point earned by the expansion Summit and head coach Nick Cushing after a season-opening loss at Bay FC.

Racing Louisville squanders two-goal lead and settle for home draw

Kayla Fischer opened the scoring for Racing Louisville in the 28th minute with an assist from Emma Sears.

Sears scored a goal of her own in the 42nd minute. Picking up a loose ball, she dribbled it end to end to finish past goalkeeper Sandy MacIver for the 2-0 lead.

Sofia Cantore closed the gap for the Spirit in the 50th minute with a blast from outside of the box. Leicy Santos completed the comeback for the visitors with a goal in the 74th.

Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan returned from maternity leave to make her first appearance since Oct. 6, 2024.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press