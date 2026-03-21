Washington and Colorado meet in non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (45-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (35-27-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup.

Washington is 35-27-8 overall and 22-11-4 at home. The Capitals are 14-15-8 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Colorado has a 45-13-10 record overall and a 22-7-5 record on the road. The Avalanche have a +84 scoring differential, with 251 total goals scored and 167 allowed.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 5-2. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has scored 25 goals with 27 assists for the Capitals. Rasmus Sandin has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 20 goals and 50 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: David Kampf: day to day (not injury related).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ross Colton: day to day (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (upper-body), Logan O’Connor: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press