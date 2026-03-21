Kane scores again and Bayern closer to Bundesliga title after routing Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored again and Bayern Munich stepped closer toward its 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years after beating Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored after the break for his 31st league goal. He has seven more rounds to try and match Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41.

Serge Gnabry scored twice and Michael Olise also grabbed a goal for Bayern

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović dropped out at short notice with hip problems and the Bavarian powerhouse was without three suspended players — Nicolas Jackson, Luis Díaz, Jonathan Tah — while Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were injured.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had several youngsters among the substitutes.

Bayern is 12 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which hosted Hamburger SV in the late game.

Relegation looming for Wolfsburg

Justin Njinmah scored in off the far post for Werder Bremen to beat Wolfsburg 1-0 away and boost its survival chances at the home team’s expense.

Bremen’s ultra supporters were reportedly late to the game because of a standoff with police outside the stadium.

Their team’s third win in four games lifted it to 13th — four points above the relegation zone — while Wolfsburg remained second to last after failing to win any of its last 10 games, new coach Dieter Hecking’s return notwithstanding.

Wolfsburg drew on Hecking’s debut against Hoffenheim last weekend but his team was banking on a win against Bremen to start a turnaround. Its prospects took a further blow when defender Moritz Jenz was sent off in stoppage time.

Wolfsburg was five points from safety before relegation rival St. Pauli plays Freiburg on Sunday.

No winner in 100th Rhine derby

Eric Martel scored late for Cologne to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3 in the Rhine derby, a result that did little for either team with Cologne just outside the relegation zone and Gladbach only a point above Bremen.

Before kickoff, Cologne’s players lined up in front of their fans behind one of the goals for encouragement, facing a huge banner that said, “We’re the No. 1 on the Rhein!”

The fans set off flares after the players left to prepare for the game but were dealt a shock when it started as Jens Castrop capitalized on some naïve defending to fire Gladbach into a first-minute lead.

Cologne star Said El Mala replied three minutes later, and Ragnar Ache made it 2-1 three minutes after that.

Philipp Sander responded for Gladbach in the 22nd and Castrop put the visitors ahead with a brilliant strike in the 60th, but Martel scored for Cologne to move a point away from the relegation zone. Martel was sent off almost immediately afterward with his second yellow card after catching an opposing player with his arm.

Heidenheim hope

Marvin Pieringer scored his second goal late as last-placed Heidenheim twice came from behind to draw with Bayer Leverkusen 3-3.

Heidenheim’s prospects still look bleak, 11 points from safety, but it did stop a three-game losing run and next faces Gladbach, which remains in danger.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer