Substitute Emersonn grabs late winner for Toulouse against Lorient in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Emersonn scored a late solo goal to give Toulouse a 1-0 home win against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward cut inside the penalty area, beat two defenders and fired in off the underside of the crossbar. The win moved Toulouse up to ninth place.

Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes needed brief treatment in stoppage time after receiving a powerful shot from Arsène Kouassi full in the face. He was able to continue.

Emersonn almost scored a second goal with another solo effort deep into added time.

Players from both sides had pictograms of different disabilities on their jerseys instead of their names as part of a disability awareness campaign aimed at providing better facilities in soccer stadiums for those with disabilities.

The game featured an accessible shuttle service; an audio description service; visual help devices, and spaces specifically designed for sensory and autistic disability. There were also introductory sessions about blind soccer and wheelchair rugby, which both featured at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Later Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain needed to win at 15th-placed Nice to reclaim top spot from Lens, which crushed Angers 5-1 on Friday. Auxerre hosted Brest in the other game.

PSG was without right back Achraf Hakimi through suspension while winger Bradley Barcola sustained an ankle injury this week against Chelsea and midfielder João Neves was rested. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer