Elche ends winless streak in 2026 with victory over Mallorca in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Elche left the relegation zone in La Liga by defeating Mallorca 2-1 for its first victory of the year on Saturday.

The host scored twice in less than 10 minutes in the second half to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Mallorca went ahead with a goal by Pablo Torre in the 58th minute but Elche rallied with scores by Rafa Mir in the 62nd and Tete Morente in the 71st.

The result moved Elche to 16th place, one point above the drop zone. It hadn’t won a match across all competitions since Dec. 21. It had lost eight of its last 12 games with four draws.

Mallorca dropped to 18th place and entered the relegation zone.

Also on Saturday, Espanyol extended its winless streak in 2026 to 12 games after a 2-1 home loss to Getafe. Getafe moved to eighth place, two spots ahead of Espanyol.

Osasuna defeated Girona 1-0 with an 80th-minute goal by Ante Budimir, halting a three-game winless run.

In a match between bottom-table teams, 19th-placed Levante beat 20th-placed Oviedo 4-2 at home.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer