Cuypers, Bamba score goals, Fire hands Union their 5th straight loss 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game, Jonathan Bamba also scored a goal, and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Saturday.

Chris Brady had three saves for the Fire (2-2-1).

Philadelphia (0-5-0), which won the 2025 Supporter’s Shield, extended its club record for consecutive losses to open a season five. Andre Blake stopped to shots for the Union.

Robin Lob lofted an entry pass from the right side to the back post, where Bamba slammed home a volley that gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute.

Cuypers scored his fourth goal of the season in the third minute of first-half stoppage time that gave Chicago a 1-0 lead, but Milan Iloski answered with a header for his first goal of the season about four minutes later that made it 1-1 at halftime.

Malik Jakupovic, a 16-year-old forward, made his MLS debut for the Union when he replaced Cavan Sullivan in the 62nd minute.

Chicago’s Philip Zinckernagel left the game (concussion protocol) and was replaced by Maren Haile-Selassie after a collision with the Union’s Jesús Bueno in the 31st minute.

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