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Sean Johnson has 2 saves for DC United in 0-0 tie with Atlanta United

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Johnson had two saves for D.C. United in a 0-0 tie with Atlanta United on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Johnson had his second shutout of the season D.C. United (2-2-1).

Atlanta (1-3-1) had 65% possession and outshot D.C. United 9-4, 2-1 on target. Lucas Hoyos, a 30-year-old in his first MLS season, finished with a save and had his first career shutout.

D.C.’s Caden Clark and Brandon Servania hit the post with shots from outside the area in the 83rd and 87th minutes, respectively.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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