Marcel Hartel provides insurance as St. Louis City tops Revolution 3-1 for first victory of season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcel Hartel had the lone goal of the second half on Saturday night, and St. Louis City spoiled New England’s first trip to Energizer Park with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over the Revolution.

St. Louis City (1-3-1) had just one goal — by Hartel — through its first four matches before coming to life after spotting New England (1-3-0) an early lead.

The Revolution jumped in front in the 14th minute when defender Ilay Feingold used assists from Luca Langoni and Carles Gil to score for the first time this season. Feingold had three goals in 29 appearances as a rookie last year. Langoni’s four assists on the season have come in the last two matches. Gil’s first assist of the campaign gives him 74 in 197 career appearances — all with the Revs.

St. Louis City answered with the equalizer in the 29th minute after Simon Becher took a pass from Daniel Edelman and scored his 12th goal in 66 career appearances. Edelman also assisted on the club’s first goal by Hartel.

Chris Durkin scored in the third minute of stoppage time and St. Louis City took a 2-1 lead into halftime. It was his seventh career goal in 147 appearances. Defender Rafael Santos notched his first assist in his first season with the club and his seventh in 87 career matches.

Hartel added the insurance goal unassisted in the 83rd minute.

Roman Bürki saved one shot for St. Louis City.

Matt Turner turned away three shots for New England.

The Revolution, who were coming off a 6-1 romp over FC Cincinnati in their home opener, have lost their first three road matches under first-year coach Marko Mitrović.

St. Louis City played the Revs to a 2-2 draw at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in the only other matchup.

Up next

New England: Hosts CF Montreal on April 4.

St. Louis: Visits New York City FC on April 4.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer