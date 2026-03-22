Lightning bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Flames

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (28-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -180, Flames +149; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has an 18-12-4 record at home and a 28-34-7 record overall. The Flames have given up 211 goals while scoring 170 for a -41 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay has a 43-21-4 record overall and a 23-9-4 record in road games. The Lightning are first in NHL play with 343 total penalties (averaging five per game).

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Flames. Olli Maatta has five assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 40 goals and 78 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: day to day (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press