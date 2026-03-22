Sunderland seal late win against Newcastle in EPL as Arsenal, Man City set for League Cup final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brian Brobbey struck in the 90th minute to give Sunderland bragging rights in the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle on Sunday.

Brobbey’s close-range effort sealed a 2-1 comeback win at St James’ Park and saw Sunderland complete a Premier League double over its fiercest rival.

Sunderland also moved above Newcastle into 11th in the standings.

Anthony Gordon had given the home team the lead after capitalizing on sloppy passing at the back and firing low past Melker Ellborg after 10 minutes.

Chemsdine Talbi leveled shortly before the hour mark and Brobbey stunned the home fans when scoring at the second time of asking late on.

Earlier, the game had been halted due to a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd towards Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

Before kickoff, there had been tense scenes between fans outside the stadium. Northumberland police said one arrest was made.

Relegation-fighting Tottenham and Nottingham Forest were playing later on Sunday. Aston Villa was taking on another team trying to avoid the drop – West Ham.

Arsenal and Manchester City were playing for the first major piece of domestic silverware this season in the English League Cup final at Wembley.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer