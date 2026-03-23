Olatunji and Solns score goals for Real Salt Lake in 2-2 tie with San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Olatunji scored in the 85th minute and Sergi Solans also scored a goal Sunday for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 tie with San Diego FC.

Olatunji tapped in a cross played from the right side to the back post to cap the scoring.

Rafael Cabral had three saves for Real Salt Lake (3-1-1).

Juan Manuel Sanabria played an arcing ball to the center of the area and Solans went up high for a header that slipped inside the right post to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Marcus Ingvartsen tied it a 1-1 in the 27th minute when he poked in a loose ball from point-blank range for his fourth goal of the season.

Anders Dreyer, on the counter-attack, took a pass from Amahl Pellegrino and took a couple touches before he chipped a shot over Cabral, who had charged off his line, into a wide-open net to give RSL a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute.

Dreyer, who was second in MLS with 38 goal contributions (19 goals, 19 assists) in 2025, has three goals and three assists this season.

Christopher McVey was shown his second yellow card in the 89th minute and San Diego (3-0-2) played a man down the rest of the way.

Seven of RSL’s nine first-half shots came in stoppage time.

Duran Ferree had four saves for San Diego.

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