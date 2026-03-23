The Chicago Stars get a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Current in the NWSL

Tessa Dellarose scored her first professional goal in her first start and the Chicago Stars beat the Kansas City Current 2-1 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the only other match Sunday, San Diego edged the Utah Royals 2-1.

Chicago’s win was the team’s first of the season after losing 4-0 to Angel City FC last weekend, and it came in windy conditions at the Stars’ new home, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Dellarose, who was on the 2024 NCAA championship team at North Carolina, scored in the 42nd minute off Sam Staab’s corner, bicycle-kicking the ball with her left foot after a failed attempt by the Current to clear it from the box.

The Current, winners of the NWSL Shield last season, had several more offensive chances than the Stars and put a shot on goal in the first minute of the game. The Stars spent a majority of time on defense but played with more attacking confidence in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Jordyn Huitema, who spent four seasons with Seattle before joining the Stars, scored Chicago’s second goal. running in and heading the crossing attack from Ryan Gareis.

Haley Hopkins subbed into the match for the Current in the second half and put Kansas City on the board in the 57th minute. Penelope Hocking had an opportunity to tie it late, but the attempt was wide right.

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Lia Godfrey scored her first career goal in the 87th minute to lift visiting San Diego over Utah.

Utah played the final 10 minutes of the match down a player after Tatumn Milazzo was shown her second yellow card. The Royals, who set an NWSL record in 2025 with 54 yellow cards, had three yellow cards.

Kenza Dali’s one touch pass found Godfrey with enough space to take a touch and fire the game winner across her body past Utah goalkeeper Mia Justus.

The Wave led for a majority of the match after taking advantage of Utah’s defensive blunders when Maria Eduarda Rodrigues Silva scored in the 17th minute.

In the 67th minute, Lara Prasnikar made NWSL history, becoming the first Slovenian player to ever score as Utah had equalized the match. But the Royals have never defeated the Wave, and fell to 0-2 on the season.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By AMANDA VOGT

Associated Press