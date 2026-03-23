Wild visit the Lightning after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (40-19-12, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has a 43-21-5 record overall and a 20-12-0 record in home games. The Lightning have a 37-7-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota is 40-19-12 overall and 20-9-4 in road games. The Wild have conceded 197 goals while scoring 229 for a +32 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 31 goals and 41 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has eight goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 38 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Quinn Hughes has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: day to day (illness).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press