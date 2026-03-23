Rangers take losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (36-24-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-33-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -191, Rangers +158; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers enter a matchup against the Ottawa Senators after losing four games in a row.

New York has a 9-17-7 record at home and a 28-33-9 record overall. The Rangers have an 8-8-8 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa has an 18-13-4 record in road games and a 36-24-9 record overall. The Senators have a +18 scoring differential, with 231 total goals scored and 213 conceded.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 8-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored 16 goals with 16 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 27 goals and 33 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Noah Laba: out (lower-body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: day to day (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press