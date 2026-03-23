Islanders face the Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (26-31-13, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (40-26-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

New York has a 19-11-2 record at home and a 40-26-5 record overall. The Islanders are 14-5-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Chicago has a 26-31-13 record overall and a 13-15-6 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a -40 scoring differential, with 180 total goals scored and 220 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has 22 goals and 29 assists for the Islanders. Emil Heineman has five goals over the last 10 games.

Frank Nazar has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee), Ryan Pulock: day to day (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Sacha Boisvert: day to day (not injury related ), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press