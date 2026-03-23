Blues and Capitals face off in out-of-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (35-27-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (28-30-11, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals meet in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis has gone 15-12-7 in home games and 28-30-11 overall. The Blues have a 22-9-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Washington has a 13-16-4 record on the road and a 35-27-9 record overall. The Capitals have allowed 202 goals while scoring 219 for a +17 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 6-1. Tom Wilson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored 16 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has nine assists over the past 10 games.

Jakob Chychrun has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

Capitals: Ethen Frank: day to day (lower-body), David Kampf: day to day (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press