Stars host the Devils in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (35-32-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (43-16-11, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils square off in a non-conference matchup.

Dallas is 22-9-4 in home games and 43-16-11 overall. The Stars have scored 235 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

New Jersey has gone 17-17-0 in road games and 35-32-2 overall. The Devils have conceded 209 goals while scoring 183 for a -26 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 3-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals with 29 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 18 goals and 37 assists for the Devils. Connor Brown has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower-body), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press