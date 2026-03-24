Pinheiro Braathen set to win World Cup giant slalom season title after Odermatt skis out

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is well set to add the season-long World Cup title in giant slalom, as he was fastest in the first run after standings leader Marco Odermatt failed to finish on Tuesday.

Odermatt, starting first with the No. 1 bib, skied out of a ragged run where he earlier had to recover from a big mistake.

That opened the door for Pinheiro Braathen, who needs a top-three finish in the last giant slalom of the season to guarantee a first crystal trophy for a Brazilian skier.

The Norway-born Pinheiro Braathen skied more precisely on the slope at Hafjell where he grew up racing and posted a time 0.21 seconds faster than Stefan Brennsteiner.

Loïc Meillard, the Olympic champion in slalom, was third with 0.63 to make up in the afternoon run. Meillard can still top the giant slalom standings if he wins the race and Pinheiro Braathen finishes off the podium.

Odermatt already secured the World Cup season titles in downhill, super-G and overall and also is defending the giant slalom title.

The Swiss superstar has seemed fatigued in the final weeks of the season and does not relish the softer spring-like snow typical of World Cup courses in March.

The men’s World Cup season ends on Wednesday with a slalom. Pinheiro Braathen is competing for that title with his childhood friend Atle Lie McGrath.

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AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing