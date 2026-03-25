Vancouver brings losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (28-25-18, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-41-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Vancouver is 21-41-8 overall with a 5-10-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a -83 scoring differential, with 177 total goals scored and 260 allowed.

Los Angeles has a 6-5-9 record in Pacific Division games and a 28-25-18 record overall. The Kings have a 22-4-9 record when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek has eight goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kings: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press