Seattle takes losing streak into game against Tampa Bay

Seattle Kraken (31-29-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a four-game skid with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 21-12-0 record at home and a 44-21-5 record overall. The Lightning are 38-7-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Seattle has a 14-15-5 record in road games and a 31-29-10 record overall. The Kraken have gone 29-7-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 6-2 in the last matchup. Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov has 40 goals and 80 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: day to day (illness).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (face), Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), Ryan Winterton: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press