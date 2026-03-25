San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

San Jose Sharks (32-31-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-30-11, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop a five-game skid with a victory against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 29-30-11 record overall and a 16-12-7 record on its home ice. The Blues have a 23-9-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 15-19-1 in road games and 32-31-6 overall. The Sharks have a 29-11-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Robert Thomas led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), Tyler Toffoli: out (lower-body), Ty Dellandrea: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press