Slalom standings leader McGrath 6th in 1st run of final World Cup race of season. Meillard leads

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Slalom standings leader Atle Lie McGrath stood only sixth after the first run of the final World Cup skiing race of the season Wednesday.

Olympic champion Loic Meillard led Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.67 seconds and Timon Haugan by 0.79.

Clement Noel was 1.03 behind in fourth, Olympic giant slalom champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil was 1.15 behind in fifth and McGrath was next, 1.65 back.

McGrath entered the race with an advantage of 41 points over childhood friend Pinheiro Braathen, with Noel (77 points back) and Kristoffersen (99 points back) also still in the running for the title.

Wins are worth 100 points, second place earns 80 points and third 60 points.

McGrath, who was born in Vermont but grew up in Norway, entered the final run of the final men’s race at the Milan Cortina Games with a big lead in his best event. But after straddling a gate, McGrath lost control of his emotions, threw his ski poles away and ventured toward the woods to gather himself.

Marco Odermatt, who does not compete in slalom, secured his fifth straight overall title before the finals. He was due to be awarded the large crystal globe trophy later.

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AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing