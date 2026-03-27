New York takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (27-32-13, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-35-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -171, Blackhawks +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers play the Chicago Blackhawks as losers of six in a row.

New York has a 28-35-9 record overall and a 9-18-7 record on its home ice. The Rangers are 12-16-5 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Chicago is 27-32-13 overall and 14-16-6 in road games. The Blackhawks have a -43 scoring differential, with 185 total goals scored and 228 given up.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has 15 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 36 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Noah Laba: out (lower-body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Andrew Mangiapane: out (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Sacha Boisvert: day to day (not injury related ), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press