Devils visit the Hurricanes after Hischier’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (37-32-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nico Hischier scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Carolina has a 15-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 45-20-6 record overall. The Hurricanes are sixth in league play with 247 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

New Jersey is 37-32-2 overall and 6-13-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have given up 215 goals while scoring 193 for a -22 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Andrei Svechnikov led the Hurricanes with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 29 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Alexander Nikishin has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Hischier has 26 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press