Blues try to keep win streak alive, host the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (31-29-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-30-11, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will look to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

St. Louis has gone 17-12-7 at home and 30-30-11 overall. The Blues have a 23-9-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has a 13-17-5 record on the road and a 31-29-13 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -23 scoring differential, with 228 total goals scored and 251 conceded.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored 16 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has nine assists over the past 10 games.

William Nylander has 25 goals and 42 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.9 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body), Robert Thomas: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press