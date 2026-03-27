Canadiens take win streak into matchup with the Predators

Montreal Canadiens (40-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-29-9, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Nashville Predators.

Nashville has a 34-29-9 record overall and a 20-14-3 record in home games. The Predators have a -25 scoring differential, with 213 total goals scored and 238 allowed.

Montreal has a 40-21-10 record overall and an 18-8-8 record in road games. The Canadiens have a 36-8-9 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime. Cole Caufield scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 36 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has 11 goals and 59 assists for the Canadiens. Caufield has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canadiens: Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press