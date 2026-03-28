Kraken visit the Sabres after Montour’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (32-29-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (44-21-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -201, Kraken +166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brandon Montour’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Kraken’s 4-3 overtime win.

Buffalo is 44-21-8 overall and 22-10-4 at home. The Sabres have a 17-5-4 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Seattle has a 15-15-5 record on the road and a 32-29-10 record overall. The Kraken have a -13 scoring differential, with 203 total goals scored and 216 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 28 goals and 30 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Jordan Greenway: out (abdomen), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (face), Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), Ryan Winterton: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press