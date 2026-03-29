Stars visit the Flyers after Bourque’s 2-goal performance

Dallas Stars (44-18-11, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -154, Flyers +129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Mavrik Bourque’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stars’ 6-3 win.

Philadelphia has a 16-12-8 record at home and a 36-24-12 record overall. The Flyers are 5-5-8 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas is 22-8-7 on the road and 44-18-11 overall. The Stars have allowed 197 goals while scoring 246 for a +49 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Jason Robertson led the Stars with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 25 goals and 37 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Miro Heiskanen has nine goals and 50 assists for the Stars. Robertson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

Stars: Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press