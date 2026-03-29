Tampa Bay plays Nashville in a non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (34-30-9, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-21-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -202, Predators +166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup.

Tampa Bay has a 22-12-1 record in home games and a 45-21-6 record overall. The Lightning have gone 8-9-4 in games decided by a goal.

Nashville is 34-30-9 overall and 14-15-6 in road games. The Predators have a 28-6-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Lightning won 5-2 in the last matchup. Zemgus Girgensons led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 40 goals and 81 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 24 goals and 42 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (illness), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Nick Paul: day to day (illness), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (illness).

Predators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press