Ducks and Maple Leafs square off in out-of-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (31-30-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-28-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim has gone 23-10-2 in home games and 41-28-4 overall. The Ducks have a 15-2-3 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Toronto has a 31-30-13 record overall and a 13-18-5 record in road games. The Maple Leafs have a 26-11-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has seven goals over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 5.6 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: day to day (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press