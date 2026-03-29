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Relegation-threatened Tottenham parts ways with interim coach Igor Tudor

By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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LONDON (AP) — Igor Tudor has left his role as Tottenham interim coach after seven matches in charge.

A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.”

Tottenham thanked Tudor for his work and said “An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

Tudor’s exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season, with the London club just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Their next match is at Sunderland on April 12.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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